Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Boise, Idaho

Eric Kolesar, a Marine veteran, found renewed purpose by launching a Seniors Helping Seniors franchise to provide care for fellow veterans and to empower older adults with meaningful employment.

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 125 franchise partners and more than 200 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Eric Kolesar has opened a new location to serve the North and South Boise communities.

After a 20-year career in the Marine Corps and another 16 years as a government contracts estimator, Eric Kolesar sought a new path that aligned with his desire to help others while gaining independence from corporate life. Driven by the realization of a significant need for senior care in his area and the brand's dedication to serving his fellow veterans, he chose to franchise with Seniors Helping Seniors®. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

This opportunity appealed to him because it not only provides essential services to seniors but also offers meaningful employment to older adults. His goal is to build a thriving business that supports both his community and fellow veterans, leveraging his experience and passion for service.

"What excites me most about Seniors Helping Seniors® is it is really helpful to people. It's double-sided — it not only helps seniors in need but also hires seniors looking to find work. By hiring seniors who are still able, regardless of what the law says about ability or ageism, it gives seniors meaningful work, and provides an opportunity to help others. Finding work as an older person can be tough. This franchise offers a great way to give back, meet new people, build friendships and make a difference while having a flexible work schedule," said Kolesar.

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Idaho with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Boise will mark the second in the state and will focus on serving the Boise North and Boise South communities.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Eric as a new franchisee Partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Boise, Idaho."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 200-plus locations and over 125 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

