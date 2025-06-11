Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Central New Jersey

Tech Leader Brings Heart and Innovation to Senior Care Across Somerset, Middlesex and Mercer Counties

BEDMINSTER, N.J., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Deepthi Katragunta has opened a new location to serve Central New Jersey, including Somerset, Bridgewater, Bernards, Flemington, Clinton, Edison, South Plainfield, New Brunswick, Piscataway, Trenton, and Princeton..

With a master's degree in electrical engineering and over 16 years of experience in high-tech industries like 5G wireless, Deepthi Katragunta is bringing a fresh perspective to the senior care space. After years in a corporate setting, she sought a more personal and meaningful way to impact her community. Inspired by her own family's caregiving journey and motivated by the desire to model leadership and compassion for her two daughters, Deepthi is combining her analytical background with a deeply human mission.

The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

"My father-in-law's experience with sudden illness showed me firsthand the life-changing impact a compassionate caregiver can have," said Katragunta. "I wanted to be part of something that not only supports seniors but empowers them. Seniors Helping Seniors® gives me the framework to build a purpose-driven business that gives back to the community I love."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in New Jersey with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Central New Jersey will mark the latest expansion in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Somerset, Middlesex, and Mercer Counties.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Deepthi Katragunta as a new franchisee Partner, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Central New Jersey."

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

