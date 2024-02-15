Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Connecticut With Southwest Opening

Immigrant friends tap into their shared experiences to open the leading at-home senior care brand's second Connecticut location serving the Southwest Connecticut community.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 125 franchise partners and more than 200 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, franchisee Partners Majed Roz, Amine Adra, Chady Saad, and Monica Ferrer have opened a new location to serve the Southwest, Connecticut community.

The four friends — who met after migrating to the U.S. from Lebanon and Peru — saw an opportunity to provide services for others that they wished they could provide for their loved ones.

"The four of us share a common experience in that we are all away from our parents and our elders," Roz said. "We wish we could be there for them and help them while they age. Between the four of us, that is why Seniors Helping Seniors® through its mission, and its values struck a chord with us. We all agreed we would have loved to use a service like this with our family members, whether they are looking to stay active and support their community or needing the help themselves."

Seniors Helping Seniors® clientele comprises individuals in need of basic assistance, as well as those with mobility issues. While the services caregivers provide vary by client, their tasks can include companionship, meal preparation, light home handiwork (dusting, mopping, and cleaning), medication reminders, and transportation.

"We had immediate enthusiasm and conviction for Seniors Helping Seniors®' history and heritage," Roz said. "Our founder is somebody who has lived this experience firsthand; this inspired the desire and willingness to go beyond our comfort zone and help our community. Her experience in India and her success in the U.S. resonated well with us."

Ferrer, a seasoned Psychologist and Family Therapist joined the team shortly after and was keen to be involved in the mission of providing seniors in her southwest Connecticut community the care they need. Most importantly, however, this group of friends is looking forward to being a ray of light for the seniors in their community through the companionship offered by Seniors Helping Seniors®.

"Everyone wants to have joy in their life. When you lead with compassion, the consequence is joy," Ferrer said.

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Connecticut with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Southwest Connecticut will mark the third in the state and will focus on serving the community within Fairfield County, including Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, Norwalk and Bridgeport.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Majed, Amine and Chady as new franchisee Partners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Southwest Connecticut."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 200-plus locations and over 125 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

