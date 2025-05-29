Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Cottonwood, AZ

Billy and Anita Clark bring heartfelt, in-home senior care to Northern Arizona with a focus on connection and community.

PRESCOTT, Ariz., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Billy and Anita Clark have opened a new location to serve the Northern Arizona community.

Billy and Anita bring a combined background in healthcare, education and business leadership to their new venture. Anita has over 20 years of experience caring for patients in hospitals and medical offices, while Billy spent his career in corporate leadership, strategic planning, and business development. After navigating caregiving within their own family, the Clarks were inspired to launch a business that brings compassionate, relationship-based care to seniors in their local community. Faith-driven and service-oriented, they are focused on supporting both seniors and their primary caregivers, especially in areas where support is often hard to find.

"Our mission is to help seniors age with dignity and to provide relief for primary caregivers who are often carrying a heavy burden," said Billy. "Long-term, we want to be a trusted resource throughout Northern Arizona, expanding our reach and deepening our impact."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Arizona with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Cottonwood will mark the seventh in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Northern Arizona.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Billy and Anita as new franchisee Partners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Northern Arizona.

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

Media Contact

Nick Powills, 1851 Franchise, 3125263996, [email protected], www.1851franchise.com

SOURCE 1851 Franchise