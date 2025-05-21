Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Florida and South Hillsborough County

Husband-and-Wife Team Launches Purpose-Driven Franchise to Serve Local Seniors in Riverview, FL and Surrounding Communities

RIVERVIEW, Fla., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Lorenzo and Kiara Dickens have opened a new location to serve the South Hillsborough County area, including Riverview, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton, Brandon, Ruskin, Wimauma, and Valrico.

Lorenzo and Kiara Dickens, a husband-and-wife duo, bring deep professional experience and family-centered values to their Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise. Kiara is a registered nurse and former director of operations for a Medicare Advantage program, and Lorenzo is a hospital-based pharmacist with years of experience working closely with patients in need. The couple was inspired to open their own business by a shared passion for service, community, and supporting aging adults with dignity. Their location is based in Riverview, FL, where they live with their four children.

The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

"This is the kind of work that doesn't feel like work," said Lorenzo Dickens. "If we didn't need to make a living, we'd still want to do it. It's just something we love. Seniors Helping Seniors® gives us the chance to support aging adults in a meaningful way, while also giving older workers a purposeful role in the community."

"The heart of this business is about trust, empathy, and connection," added Kiara Dickens. "I was extremely close with my grandmother and always wanted to build a place where families could feel confident that their loved ones were in good hands. This franchise allows us to do that—not in a facility, but in the comfort of people's homes."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Florida with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in South Hillsborough County will mark the latest addition in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Riverview, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton, Brandon, Ruskin, Wimauma, and Valrico.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Lorenzo and Kiara Dickens as a new franchisee Partner, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout South Hillsborough County."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

Media Contact

Nick Powills, 1851 Franchise, 3125263996, [email protected], www.1851franchise.com

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors®