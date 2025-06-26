Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Fountain-Pueblo, Colorado

With backgrounds in military service, education and community advocacy, the Rosenbaums are launching their Seniors Helping Seniors franchise to meet a critical need in Colorado's underserved areas.

FOUNTAIN-PUEBLO, Colo., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Dan and Liz Rosenbaum have opened a new location to serve the El Paso, Pueblo, and Fremont County areas.

The husband-and-wife duo are no strangers to service. With backgrounds spanning military leadership, education, healthcare advocacy, and small business ownership, they bring a deep understanding of community needs to their latest endeavor: launching Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care service in Colorado's underserved Fountain-Pueblo region. Motivated by both professional experience and personal challenges in securing care for aging family members, the Rosenbaums saw a pressing gap in local senior services, particularly in rural "healthcare deserts" where doctor offices, hospitals, and care providers are often miles away. Their goal isn't just to offer care, but to transform how care is delivered through meaningful connections, accessible support, and a team grounded in empathy and purpose.The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

As the only provider in the region with a Class A medical license, the Rosenbaums offer both non-medical and skilled healthcare services, creating a unique and much-needed lifeline for aging adults in underserved communities

"We know how hard it is to find reliable, in-home support in rural Colorado — and we've seen the need firsthand. With Seniors Helping Seniors®, we're not just offering care; we're creating relationships that feel like family, all while helping active seniors stay engaged and earn an income," said Liz Rosenbaum. "This work is personal, and we're proud to be part of a solution that helps our neighbors age in place with dignity."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Colorado with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in the El Paso, Pueblo, and Fremont County areas will mark the seventh in the state and will focus on serving the communities within El Paso County (Fountain, Wigwam, Peyton, Falcon, Ellicott, Yoder and Rush areas), Pueblo County (Pueblo, Pueblo West, Avondale, Beulah Valley, and Colorado City areas), and Fremont County (Canyon City, Penrose, Florence, Howard) and the surrounding areas.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Dan and Liz Rosenbaum as new franchisee Partners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout the Fountain-Pueblo, Colorado.

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

