Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Georgia With New Locations in Buckhead and Chamblee

Former Publix Pharmacist Lara Smith Launches Two Territories to Bring Purposeful, Compassionate Care to Local Seniors

ATLANTA, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Lara Smith has opened two new locations to serve the Buckhead district of Atlanta and the Brookhaven and Chamblee communities.

After spending 23 years as a pharmacist at the same Publix in Buckhead, Smith developed strong ties to her community and a passion for serving others. Following her retirement at age 49, she sought a more meaningful way to stay involved in her neighborhood. Inspired by her own experience supporting aging parents and her volunteer work at an assisted living facility, Smith discovered Seniors Helping Seniors® and was drawn to the brand's mission of compassionate, relationship-based care.

The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

"Even though I'm not a senior yet, I know what isolation can feel like, and I want to be part of the solution," said Smith. "This is about helping people stay connected, feel valued, and age with dignity. Seniors Helping Seniors® gives me the opportunity to make a real difference right here in the community I love."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Georgia with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. These new locations in Atlanta will mark the seventh in the state and will focus on serving the Buckhead and Chamblee communities in the Atlanta area.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Lara as a new franchisee partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Buckhead, Brookhaven, and Chamblee."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

