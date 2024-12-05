Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Los Angeles

Franchisee Matt Ridenour and his general manager, Kristen Vernon, are launching the in-home senior care franchise to serve the Woodland Hills and Thousand Oaks neighborhoods of L.A.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home senior care services, a franchisor with over 115 franchise partners and more than 300 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by offering a unique model where seniors who need assistance are paired with other seniors with a passion to help. Now, local resident Matt Ridenour has opened a new location to serve the Woodland Hills, Thousand Oaks, Agoura, Westlake Village, Newbury Park, Hidden Valley, Bell Canyon, Encino, Tarzana, West Hills, Lake Balboa, Canoga Park, Calabasas and Lake Sherwood communities of California.

Ridenour is a seasoned business professional with 25 years of experience, including leadership roles and a successful track record as an investor. He transitioned into franchising to pursue meaningful work in senior care, inspired by his personal experience caring for his aging parents. "I researched many senior home care franchises and chose Seniors Helping Seniors® because I really believe that seniors who help their fellow seniors have a special understanding and passion for helping their counterparts," he said.

Kristen Vernon, the general manager for the new Seniors Helping Seniors® location, was introduced to Ridenour through a mutual friend who recognized her passion for making a difference in senior care. She will oversee the day-to-day operations, ensuring the business delivers top-quality in-home care to seniors in the Los Angeles area. Vernon is now actively recruiting senior caregivers with plans to start serving clients soon.

"There's a coming retirement 'tsunami' with the aging population," said Ridenour. "That's one side of it, but I also see that many people are retiring and looking to give back, creating a great opportunity to find motivated individuals who want to do meaningful work. These factors make a great fit because you have someone who's old enough to have shared life experiences, maybe has grandkids and has been through similar situations as the person they're working with, rather than someone who's younger and has far less in common."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in California with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Los Angeles will mark the 13th in the state.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchise owners," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Matt as a new partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Woodland Hills and Thousand Oaks."

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 200-plus locations and over 125 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

