Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Madison, Wisconsin

Marine Veteran Brings Purpose-Driven Senior Care to Greater Madison, serving Dane, Columbia, Iowa, Lafayette, and Green Counties

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Dan Ellestad has opened a new location to serve the Greater Madison area, encompassing Dane, Columbia, Iowa, Lafayette, and Green Counties.

After serving eight years in the Marine Corps and building a career in state government and private insurance, Dan Ellestad felt disconnected from his work. Inspired by his own family's experience caring for his grandmother, he wanted to help seniors maintain their independence and dignity. He found his purpose in franchising with Seniors Helping Seniors®. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

"I wanted to do something that brings value back to people's lives again, and being able to help people maintain their independence really spoke to me." Ellestad said. " Our goal is to help seniors stay where they want to be for as long as they can."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Wisconsin with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Greater Madison will mark the fifth in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Dane, Columbia, Iowa, Lafayette, and Green Counties.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Dan Ellestad as a new franchisee Partner, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout the Greater Madison area."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

Media Contact

Nick Powills, 1851 Franchise, 3125263996, [email protected], www.1851franchise.com

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors®