Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Manassas and Fredericksburg, Virginia

Monteiz and Alicia Dash combine their military service and passion for helping others to provide compassionate in-home care and employment opportunities for seniors in Prince William County and Charles County

MANASSAS, Va., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Monteiz and Alicia Dash have opened a new location to serve Prince William and Charles County residents.

Monteiz and Alicia Dash have always had a passion for serving others, and their careers reflect that dedication. Before embarking on a 22-year career in the military, Monteiz worked as a CNA at an assisted living facility, where he developed a deep appreciation for the elderly and their unique needs. His mother, a nurse in assisted living facilities, instilled that passion for caregiving in him, making it almost a family tradition. Alicia also has a background in health care, having worked as a MedTech, where she gained firsthand experience in caring for seniors and grew a strong desire to continue helping others. With over a decade of retail management experience, she also honed her leadership and customer service skills, which she now uses to help build their business. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

"Seniors Helping Seniors® stood out because it's a niche concept. We don't just provide care for seniors — we also hire seniors,: said Monteiz. "Many older adults struggle to find employment, and this model allows them to stay active, find purpose, and help their peers. This business lets us help seniors age in place while also giving employment opportunities to those who still want to contribute."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® is expanding in Virginia with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Prince William and Charles County will mark the fifth in the state and will focus on serving the Manassas-Stafford area and Fredericksburg communities.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with the Dashs as new franchisee partners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Prince William and Charles County."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to over 350 territories nationwide and over 180 franchise partners in 37 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

Media Contact

Nick Powills, 1851 Franchise, 3125263996, [email protected], www.1851franchise.com

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors®