Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Massachusetts

Boston duo bringing compassionate in-home senior care to the Greater Boston area

BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Local residents, Michelle Sonia and Michael Salerno, are launching a new location to serve seniors in the Greater Boston area, bringing a unique model of care that fosters meaningful, peer-based relationships.

Michelle and Michael are transitioning from successful corporate careers to pursue their shared passion for service and community impact. Michelle brings 15 years of management consulting experience with a focus on healthcare strategy, including work with the VA Medical Center in Durham, NC. Michael brings two decades of leadership in banking, most recently as a senior vice president, and has served for over a decade as an elected official in their local community. Now, they're combining their expertise in business strategy and community engagement to meet a growing need for in-home senior care.

"The senior population is growing and while senior living communities are expanding, the in-home care space hasn't kept up," said Sonia. "That's where we felt we could help fill a gap. Seniors Helping Seniors® really stood out because of its mission, history and community focus."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Massachusetts with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Massachusetts will mark the sixth in the state and will focus on serving the communities across the Greater Boston area, from South Boston to Scituate.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Michelle and Michael as new franchisee Partners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Massachusetts."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

