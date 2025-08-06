Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Massachusetts with Franklin-Brockton Opening

From biotechnology to business ownership, Mithun Pasham's journey reflects a shift from corporate success to meaningful service rooted in family and community values.

FRANKLIN, Mass., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents have opened a new location to serve the Franklin-Brockton communities.

Mithun Pasham never imagined his path would lead from the labs of Harvard Medical School to the homes of seniors in Massachusetts. But after years in both academic and corporate science roles, the question of legacy began to weigh heavier than career milestones. Driven by a personal sense of unfinished business with his grandparents — and a desire to leave something more meaningful behind — he turned to franchising with Seniors Helping Seniors®. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

"That's when I started researching senior care," Pasham said. "I realized there are a lot of people in similar situations — people who need help. I also started asking myself about my purpose. I wanted to leave a footprint before I leave this world. Senior care became the answer. For me, money is secondary. It's about service."

Launching his business in the Franklin–Brockton area of Massachusetts in May 2025, Pasham now focuses on providing care that feels less like a service and more like a connection. Backed by a supportive family — including his wife, Sruthi, and their two young daughters — and shaped by both entrepreneurial and scientific experience, he's building something designed to last.

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Massachusetts with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Franklin-Brockton will mark the fifth in the state and will focus on serving the communities from Franklin to Brockton, across Norfolk, Plymouth and Bristol Counties.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Mithun as a new franchisee Partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Franklin-Brockton."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

Media Contact

Nick Powills, 1851 Franchise, 3125263996, [email protected], www.1851franchise.com

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors®