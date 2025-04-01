Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Northeast and East Cincinnati

Driven by his passion for compassionate care, franchisee Christian Adams has opened two Seniors Helping Seniors® locations in Ohio to serve Warren, Clinton, Clermont, and Brown Counties.

CINCINNATI, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 125 franchise partners with more than 300 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Christian Adams has opened two new locations to serve the Northeast and East Cincinnati communities.

Adams, a former marketing professional with a background in media, advertising, and business growth, turned a corporate layoff into an opportunity to pursue his passion for serving others. After being laid off from Fifth Third Bank, Adams explored franchising with the support of his wife, Rebecca, and discovered Seniors Helping Seniors®. Drawn to the brand's values and Founder Kiran Yocom's background of working with Mother Teresa, Adams knew it was the perfect fit to align his professional skills with his personal mission of leading with empathy and respect.

"I've always come from a place of compassion for others," said Adams. "I have a servant leadership style. Leading with empathy is important. That's a key differentiator compared to many businesses that see people solely as just numbers."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® is expanding in Ohio with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. These new locations in Cincinnati will mark the seventh and eighth in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Warren, Clinton, Clermont, and Brown Counties.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space partly through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchise owners," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Christian as a new franchise owner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Cincinnati."

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on their abilities and needs by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 200-plus locations and over 125 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

