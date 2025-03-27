Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Ohio with Cleveland Opening

Driven by their own family experiences, Bryan Marn and Julie Dey are launching an in-home care franchise to provide compassionate care and meaningful jobs for seniors.

CLEVELAND, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 180 franchise partners and more than 350 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Bryan Marn and Julie Dey have opened a new location to serve the Northeast Ohio community.

For Marn and Dey, senior care is personal. After helping their own aging grandparents navigate care options, the two saw firsthand the emotional and logistical challenges families face when trying to keep loved ones at home. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

Bryan, who began his career as a caregiver for individuals with special needs, also cared for his grandmother as her health declined. With his parents now in their 80s, he understands the difficulties of aging-in-place. Julie, meanwhile, has worked in home construction, helping downsizing seniors find manageable housing, and watched her own family struggle to keep her 95-year-old grandmother at home. Both saw a real need for flexible, compassionate care, and a way to make a lasting impact in their community.

"Two things really stood out to us: the ability to help people maintain their independence and the focus on longevity — helping people live as long and as healthy as possible," said Marn. "We wanted something that gave us fulfillment, and this was it.

"Not only are we helping people who are underserved," said Dey, "but we're also creating jobs for seniors who still want to work."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Ohio with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Cleveland will mark the sixth in the state and will focus on serving Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga Counties.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Bryan and Julie as new franchisee partners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Northeast Ohio."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 350 territories nationwide and over 180 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

