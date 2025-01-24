Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Philadelphia

Dr. Walter Kimble is bringing Seniors Helping Seniors® to Northwest Philadelphia, offering in-home care services through a senior-to-senior model.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with 125 franchise partners in more than 30 states and international markets, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Dr. Walter Kimble has opened a new location to serve the Philadelphia community.

Dr. Kimble is combining his 35-year pharmaceutical career and passion for community service with senior care. Inspired by his experience as a caregiver for his mother, Dr. Kimble was drawn to the brand's mission to help seniors maintain independence, aligning with his values and servant leadership approach.

The franchise owner sees his Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise as a way to build a supportive community network. Aiming to hire 100 seniors in Northwest Philadelphia within a year, he hopes to offer meaningful opportunities for seniors to stay active and engaged. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

"What drew me to this brand was the model itself — seniors helping other seniors who need a bit more support," said Dr. Kimble. "I was already working with seniors in the community through my church, so this felt like a natural extension of what I was doing. When I saw that a territory was available in an area I'm already serving, it just felt like a perfect fit — a win-win."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Pennsylvania with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location, which marks the ninth in Pennsylvania, will focus on serving the communities within Northwest Philadelphia.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchise owners," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Dr. Kimble as a new partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Philadelphia."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 200-plus locations and over 125 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

