Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in San Antonio, Texas

After decades in corporate America, Chi Hong Shen is building a legacy rooted in compassion by launching a Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise in three territories to bring purposeful, compassionate care to local seniors.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Chi Hong Shen has opened a new location to serve the San Antonio Downtown, San Antonio East, and San Antonio West communities.

Shen moved to the United States from Taiwan in 1992 to attend college, planning to return home and run his father's factory. But after meeting his future wife at the San Antonio International Airport the day he arrived in the US, he stayed and built a 26 year career in engineering and pharmaceuticals with companies like Kimberly Clark and Nestlé. When his father was diagnosed with Parkinson's, Shen saw firsthand the value of quality in-home care. That care allowed him to be a son, not just a caregiver. That experience inspired him to open Seniors Helping Seniors in San Antonio.

The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts. Shen was drawn to this unique peer-to-peer model because it fosters meaningful relationships through shared experience, empathy, and companionship. In addition to providing families with trusted care, his business also creates purposeful opportunities for seniors who still want to contribute to their community.

"I was fortunate that my father had the resources to receive quality care, and that gave me the chance to be present as a son during a difficult time," said Shen. "Now, I want to give other families that same peace of mind and create jobs for seniors who want to keep making a difference in the lives of others."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Texas with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new San Antonio location will mark the eleventh in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Downtown, San Antonio East, and San Antonio West communities.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Chi Hong Shen as a new franchisee Partner, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout San Antonio."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

