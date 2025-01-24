Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Silicon Valley

After 27 years in corporate finance, Sara Leonard is now franchising with Seniors Helping Seniors®, opening three locations to support Silicon Valley seniors.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 115 franchise partners with more than 300 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Sara Leonard has opened three territories in California — San Jose, West San Jose and Santa Clara/Sunnyvale — to serve the Silicon Valley community.

Leonard's decision to franchise with Seniors Helping Seniors® began after a 27-year career in corporate business operations in Silicon Valley. Following a layoff from VMware in June 2024, Leonard found herself reconsidering her career path. With the guidance of her sister-in-law, a franchise broker, she explored numerous options before finding the perfect fit with Seniors Helping Seniors®, a brand that deeply resonated with her. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

"I love the business model of Seniors Helping Seniors®. The idea of seniors helping other seniors is genius — especially in Silicon Valley, where living costs are high — and many people my age have moved away because it's so expensive," Leonard said. "There are so many aging people here who don't have family nearby to help them. Additionally, the tech industry here tends to age people out in their 50s and beyond, even though many still need income to afford living here. Seniors Helping Seniors® offers an opportunity for those individuals to supplement their income while helping others."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in California with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. These new locations in Silicon Valley will mark the sixteenth in the state and will focus on serving the communities within San Jose, West San Jose and the Santa Clara/Sunnyvale communities.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Sara as a new franchisee Partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Silicon Valley."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 200-plus locations and over 125 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

