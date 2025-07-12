Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Southwest Atlanta, Georgia

Veteran and Health Care Duo Shanticleer and Erica Graham Launch Franchise to Serve Seniors and Caregivers Across Douglas, Fulton, Coweta, and Cobb Counties

ATLANTA, July 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Shanticleer and Erica Graham have opened a new location to serve Southwest Atlanta and surrounding communities in Douglas, Fulton, Coweta, and Cobb Counties.

Shanticleer, a U.S. Army veteran and former medical technology executive, and Erica, a former healthcare project manager and small business owner, were inspired by their mothers — both longtime informal caregivers — and their own experiences supporting aging loved ones. After Shanticleer transitioned out of a 20-year corporate career, the couple saw an opportunity to align their personal values and professional skills through Seniors Helping Seniors®, a brand that shares their passion for community-based elder care.

"We wanted to do something meaningful that honors our parents and allows us to uplift our community," said Shanticleer. "Seniors Helping Seniors lets us serve some of the most vulnerable people in our neighborhoods while also creating flexible and fulfilling opportunities for caregivers who are seniors themselves."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Georgia with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Southwest Atlanta will mark the eighth in the state and will focus on serving the communities in Douglas, Fulton, Coweta, and Cobb Counties.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Shanticleer and Erica Graham as a new franchisee Partner, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Southwest Atlanta."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

