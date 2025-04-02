Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Temecula, California

After caring for their own loved ones, Joy and Joseph Fowler are launching their business to support seniors in the Temecula Valley region.

WINCHESTER, Calif., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 180 franchise partners and more than 350 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Joy and Joseph Fowler have opened a new location to serve the Riverside County community.

The Fowlers have always believed in the importance of family care. Witnessing generations of their loved ones supporting one another, they experienced firsthand the challenges and rewards of caregiving leading them to launch their own Seniors Helping Seniors Business in the Temecula Valley area on March 18th. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

For Joy, this understanding deepened when, in 2023 she was laid off —just days before her mother was in a serious car accident. She immediately became one of her mother's primary caregivers, spending nearly a year assisting with surgeries, hospital stays, and rehabilitation. Joy saw the critical need for extra support in senior care. Joseph's experience caring for his grandmother reinforced their shared belief that seniors should be able to live independently while receiving compassionate care. Inspired by their personal journeys, the Fowlers, longtime residents of the area, decided to bring Seniors Helping Seniors to their own community, offering this unique senior-to-senior care model that aligns perfectly with their values and experiences.

"We were raised to take care of our elders, so this felt like the right fit," Joy shared, reflecting on her lifelong belief in family support.

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in California with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in the Temecula Valley region will mark the seventeenth in the state and will focus on serving the communities within the southwestern region of Riverside County.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Joy and Joseph as new franchisee Partners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Riverside County."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 350 territories nationwide and over 180 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

