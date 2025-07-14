Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Watchung, NJ

Local Resident Renee Donald Launches New Location Inspired by Community, Compassion, and Personal Legacy

NORTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Renee Donald has opened a new location to serve the New Jersey community.

After spending 25 years working as a project manager in the construction industry, Renee Donald knew she was ready for a change — one rooted in compassion, connection, and a deeper sense of purpose. Her journey toward Seniors Helping Seniors® began with a conversation about doing something more meaningful for her community, a dream she had long shared with her husband, who passed away from COVID in 2020. That dream became a mission. With a natural calling to care for others — something she'd done informally for years by supporting elderly neighbors — Renee decided to open her own Seniors Helping Seniors® location in North Plainfield, NJ.

"I wanted to do something that brought more feeling to my work," Renee said. "This was something my husband and I always talked about — creating something that would pour into our community. When I learned about Seniors Helping Seniors®, it just gave me that warm and fuzzy feeling. It felt right from the beginning."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in New Jersey with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in North Plainfield is the latest step in that growth and will focus on serving Watchung and the surrounding communities.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Renee Donald as a new franchisee Partner, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Watchung and beyond."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts.

Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

