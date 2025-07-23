Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands into Santa Cruz, California

Local Care Coordinator Dana Hale Joins Franchise Owner Mia Kellogg to Bring Compassionate Senior Services to Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Dana Hale and franchise owner Mia Kellogg have opened a new location to serve the Santa Cruz community.

Hale, who has lived in Santa Cruz for nearly 20 years, brings 15 years of caregiving experience as a nanny and a deep connection to the community. After caring for children and developing meaningful ties across the county, she now steps into the role of care coordinator with a mission to give back to her hometown. She leads caregiver hiring, training, and client support to serve seniors across Santa Cruz County. Kellogg, who previously hired Hale as a nanny for her young children, brings a background in advertising, nonprofit leadership, and creative production to the business, inspired by her own experience navigating care for her aging parents.

"What excites me most about this opportunity is the chance to connect with people, make them feel seen, and give back to the community I love," said Dana. "Santa Cruz is home, it's where I became who I am, and this role allows me to use that personal connection to build trust with caregivers, clients, and families."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in California with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Santa Cruz will mark the 22nd in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Santa Cruz County.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Mia Kellogg as a new franchisee Partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Santa Cruz."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

