Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands into the greater Canton, Akron, Ohio area

Husband-and-Wife Duo Launch Seniors Helping Seniors® in Canton, Merging Nursing Expertise and Corporate Leadership to Provide Compassionate, Experience-Driven Care for Local Seniors

CANTON, Ohio, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Jim and Robyn Benson have opened a new location to serve the Canton-Akron area.

With a strong belief that aging should be a journey filled with dignity and purpose, the Bensons stand apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts. This shared life experience provides a next-level quality of care.

With Jim's experience finding reliable in-home care for his mother and Robyn's background in caregiving, Seniors Helping Seniors felt like a natural fit. "We are thrilled to bring Seniors Helping Seniors to Canton," Jim Benson said "is about more than a business; it's about fulfilling a purpose to enrich the lives of seniors in our community by bringing them next-level care and a level of compassion that can only come from a caregiver who possesses shared experience with the client."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Ohio with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Hartville will mark the third in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Canton, Akron, Green, Massillon, and surrounding areas within Portage, Stark, and southern Summit counties.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Jim and Robyn as new franchisee Partners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Canton."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

