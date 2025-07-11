Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands into Union and Essex Counties, New Jersey

Inspired by their own parents' example, Matt and Erin Eckard are turning personal values into professional purpose with the launch of a senior care franchise focused on compassion and community connection.

WESTFIELD, N.J., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Matt and Erin Eckard have opened a new location to serve Union and Essex Counties in New Jersey.

After more than 25 years in leadership roles at companies like Nabisco, Kraft Foods International, and Mondelez—with nine relocations along the way, including London—Matt Eckard felt called to build something meaningful and lasting in the community they now call home. His wife Erin, a lifelong caregiver, supported their family through every move, putting her own career on hold to raise their children. Together, they found their calling in Seniors Helping Seniors, a brand that stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

"We're fortunate to have both of our parents who have been doing this kind of work on a volunteer basis for years. We've seen them drive others to appointments, prepare meals, and offer companionship," said Matt. "There's so much good being done, but not enough people to do it all. Helping others stay in their homes and thrive in their communities felt like the right fit—something we're excited to wake up and do every day."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in New Jersey with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Union and Essex Counties will mark the seventh in the state and will focus on serving communities throughout the area.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Matt and Erin Eckard as a new franchisee Partner, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Union and Essex Counties."

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

