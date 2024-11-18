Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands Siouxland

Josh Wren, an Air Force federal agent-turned-franchisee, is bringing heartfelt care with his new Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 115 franchise partners with more than 300 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Josh Wren has opened a new location to serve the Siouxland community.

Wren, a U.S. Air Force veteran and former federal agent, is transitioning from a career in cybersecurity and law enforcement to a fulfilling new role as a Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise owner. Inspired by his love for serving seniors and desire to make a difference, Wren and his wife, Kate, officially opened their franchise in Siouxland on October 15th. With a focus on providing care and companionship, Wren aims to help older adults remain in their homes safely and happily for as long as possible. Wren's career has been deeply rooted in service, from working in security operation centers to his roles in the U.S. Department of Defense, where he led incident response and conducted felony investigations.

"Earlier this year, we had a big flood that took out a lot of people's homes and livelihoods," said Wren. "My wife and I helped a few seniors clean up and were able to assist them. Seeing the smiles on their faces, even after losing everything, felt amazing. One senior we helped was a military vet in a wheelchair, and I had the honor of returning his folded American flag. That moment made my decision to go with Seniors Helping Seniors® easy."

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, providing employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivating meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"What really drove me to this brand was that the majority of the workforce is closer in age to the seniors we serve," said Wren. "The goal of building lifelong friendships really spoke to me. With the baby boomer generation aging, there aren't enough caretakers. We want to help seniors live in their homes safely and happily for as long as they can."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Siouxland with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location will mark the first in the tri-state area and will focus on serving communities within Siouxland.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Josh Wren as a new franchisee partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Siouxland."

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 200-plus locations and over 125 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit seniorshelpingseniors.com.

