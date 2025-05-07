Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands to Caldwell, Idaho

After years in the corporate world, Peterson is launching a senior care franchise rooted in his family values and caregiving experience, opening in Caldwell, Idaho, in May 2025.

BOISE, Idaho, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Nathan Peterson has opened a new location to serve the Blackfoot, Caldwell, Fruitland, Idaho Falls, Middleton, Mountain Home, Nampa, Pocatello, Rexburg, Twin Falls and surrounding communities.

After two decades in the corporate world and multiple relocations across the country, Nathan Peterson found his true calling in caregiving following a life-altering event in 2018. His brother's sudden accident, which resulted in quadriplegia, prompted Peterson and his family to move to Idaho to provide hands-on support. Over the years, that caregiving role expanded—first with his father's declining health and later as his in-laws struggled to find care in a rural area during a serious medical crisis. These deeply personal experiences inspired Peterson to reimagine his career and seek work that aligned with his values and desire to make a meaningful impact.

When a return-to-office mandate threatened yet another uprooting of his family, Peterson made the decision to pursue a path with purpose. He discovered Seniors Helping Seniors®, a business that immediately resonated with him. The concept of connecting active, compassionate seniors with older adults who need support struck a personal chord, as he saw firsthand how such services could have transformed his family's caregiving journey. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

"I want my kids to see what it looks like to build something that matters," said Peterson. "This business is more than just a job—it's a chance to serve others, create opportunity, and help families like mine find peace of mind and support when they need it most."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Idaho with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Caldwell will mark the second in the state and will focus on serving the communities within the Caldwell area.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Nathan Peterson as a new franchisee Partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout the Caldwell communities ."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

Media Contact

Nick Powills, 1851 Franchise, 3125263996, [email protected], www.1851franchise.com

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors®