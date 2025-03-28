Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands to East Bay, California

Brianna and Matt Fitchett are leveraging their experience with nonprofit work and community service to provide meaningful work to caregivers and essential support to seniors in the East Bay community.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 180 franchise partners and more than 350 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Brianna and Matt Fitchett have opened a new location to serve the Walnut Creek (North), Pleasant Hill, Martinez, Concord, Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda communities.

The Fitchetts bring a deep-rooted passion for community service with their new Seniors Helping Seniors in East Bay. With backgrounds in nonprofit work—Brianna in health care and disability services and Matt in youth-focused programs—the couple has always prioritized purpose-driven work. When the Fitchetts discovered Seniors Helping Seniors®, they saw an opportunity to continue serving their community through business ownership in a way that aligned with their values. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

The Fitchetts' motivation extends beyond simply operating a business; they aim to make their services a trusted resource in the community. Brianna's familiarity with in-home care models and Matt's background in community programming provide them with a strong foundation to grow and develop lasting relationships. They hope to establish Seniors Helping Seniors® as the go-to service for older adults seeking assistance and retirees looking for fulfilling work. By focusing on reputation, word-of-mouth, and genuine care for their clients, they are committed to building something that not only thrives but also enriches lives.

"It helps people on both sides of the equation — providing meaningful work to caregivers while also supporting seniors who need assistance. It felt like a perfect fit for what we wanted to do," Brianna explained.

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in California with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in East Bay will mark the 18th in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Walnut Creek (North), Pleasant Hill, Martinez, Concord, Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda communities.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Brianna and Matt as new franchisee Partners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout East Bay."

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 350 territories nationwide and over 180 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

