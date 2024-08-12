Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands to El Dorado, California

Laurence Maurel, a French native and former elementary school teacher is pursuing her dream of making a tangible difference in her community by opening her in-home senior care location to serve the El Dorado County community.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 125 franchise partners and more than 200 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Laurence Maurel has opened a new location serving the El Dorado County community.

French native and former elementary school teacher Laurence Maurel is bringing Seniors Helping Seniors to El Dorado County, California. She chose Seniors Helping Seniors because it allows her to make a tangible difference in her community by providing essential services to seniors. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

Laurence's goal is to establish a strong customer base and a dedicated team of caregivers, aiming for a balanced growth that prioritizes quality care over rapid expansion. With personal experience caring for aging parents, she understands the significant impact of compassionate senior care and is committed to delivering high-quality service to her clients.

"Seniors Helping Seniors really focuses on the community. I looked at multiple opportunities and this one was the best fit for me. My parents are in France and need caregivers. I see that it's not easy to find someone to help them, especially from over here in the U.S. I cannot help them in France, but maybe I can give a little bit of myself here in the U.S.," said Laurence Maurel.

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in California with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in El Dorado will mark the tenth in the state and will focus on serving the communities within El Dorado County, El Dorado Hills, Folsom, Placerville, Cameron Park, Shingle Springs, and Pollock Pines

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Laurence as a new franchisee Partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout El Dorado."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 200-plus locations and over 125 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors