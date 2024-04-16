Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands to Fort Worth, Texas

Anant and Rashmi Sundriyal Gairola take their passion for helping seniors and aim to accelerate and expand to help improve the lives of seniors in the SW Tarrant County, Texas community.

Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 125 franchise partners and more than 200 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Anant Gairola & Rashmi Sundriyal Gairola

have opened a new location to serve the SW Tarrant County community.

Anant Gairola has a background in mechanical engineering and has spent 20 years working in that industry, but he has always had a passion for providing care and improving the quality of life for the senior community.

Anant was born in the U.S., but at eight years old he moved back to India with his family and grew up in a joint household with his grandparents. While this is common in India, upon moving back to the U.S. for college, he realized how separated seniors were from the rest of society in our country, often living on their own or in care facilities. Although they are physically comfortable and taken care of, he felt there was room for improvement in regards to their socialization. It was then that he took it upon himself to volunteer with a number of different organizations that aim to improve the quality and frequency of the interactions between seniors and their communities.

He and his wife, Rashmi Sundriyal Gairola, have been interested in business ownership for a while. Her background is in education, with time spent as a professor in India before moving to America and transitioning to a career in pharmaceuticals.

In realizing that franchising with Seniors Helping Seniors® would allow the couple to not only achieve their dreams of business ownership, but also make a bigger impact on seniors' lives and provide care to more individuals, they decided to become franchise owners with the brand in southwest Tarrant County, Texas.

"When my wife and I moved to Texas, I continued looking for senior opportunities, and the city of Keller where we lived asked for volunteers for their citizen board. I volunteered and was selected to be part of the Keller Senior Citizen Advisory Board. Now I get to combine my passion for helping seniors with a business model that allows us to build the financial freedom to have the flexibility to spend time doing what we enjoy," Anant said.

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Texas with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in the Tarrant County community will mark the fourteenth in the state and will focus on serving the SW Tarrant County community. The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Anant & Rashmi as new franchisee partners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout SW Tarrant County."

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 200-plus locations and over 125 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

