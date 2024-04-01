Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands to Kingwood, Texas

From global mission trips to in-home care, the Webbs share their passion for seniors and service by opening a Seniors Helping Seniors in the Kingwood, Texas community.

HOUSTON, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 125 franchise partners and more than 200 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Windy and Floyd Webb have opened a new location to serve the North East Harris County, Montgomery and Liberty County communities.

Windy and Floyd Webb have always enjoyed giving back and supporting others. The couple's favorite way to give back is to serve on short mission trips, helping solve problems in less fortunate communities around the world while sharing their faith. They've been to Africa four times with Cindi's Hope Academy and made three trips to Central America to support building water wells in communities in need of clean drinking water with Living Water International.

With her background as a nurse, Windy has developed a passion for helping seniors. Before moving to Kingwood, Texas, she had a meaningful friendship with an older woman in her church community. She would visit and spend time with her at her assisted living community, drive her to church, the grocery store and doctor appointments.

"I've always had a heart for seniors. When I worked in the hospital as a nurse, I enjoyed taking care of them. I loved hearing their stories and getting to know them," she said.

When pursuing franchise business opportunities, Windy was naturally drawn to the Seniors Helping Seniors® philosophy of connecting seniors who can help to seniors who need help. She and her husband, Floyd, look forward to offering care services to seniors in their Kingwood territory.

Floyd has a background in engineering and shares Windy's belief that giving back to the community is important and rewarding. He was drawn to the Seniors Helping Seniors' model of building relationships between caregiver and aging seniors.

"The thing that made me most interested in Seniors Helping Seniors® was their drive to build a closer connection between the caregiver and the care receiver by having a smaller age gap, which makes it a little easier for that connection to happen," he said.

The two are excited to foster those relationships and make a positive impact on the quality of life of the seniors in their area.

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Texas with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Kingwood, Texas will mark the fourteenth in the state and will focus on serving the communities within North East Harris County, Montgomery and Liberty County communities.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Windy and Floyd as a new franchisee Partner, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout the Kingwood, Texas community."

