Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands to Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jason Bernloehr is ready to make Seniors Helping Seniors a household name in the Twin Cities after a 25-year career in the digital and e-commerce marketing industry by opening his in-home senior care location to serve the Minneapolis community.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 125 franchise partners and more than 200 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Jason Bernloehr has opened a new location to serve the Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, Richfield, Edina, New Hope, Robbinsdale and St. Anthony communities.

After his father spent 90 days in the hospital two years ago, Bernloehr found himself in the difficult position of finding in-home care. Soon, he realized he wasn't alone in his struggle. "At my age, a lot of the conversations that come up with friends revolve around how much we have to help our aging parents," he said. "It's a big part of our lives." Now, as the franchisee bringing Seniors Helping Seniors to Minneapolis, Bernloehr is looking to ease that burden. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

Bernloehr brings over 25 years of experience in digital and e-commerce marketing to his new role, but this isn't his first foray into the franchising world. Prior to embarking on his own franchise journey, Bernloehr worked in the marketing department for a franchise consulting firm, FranChoice, and actually helped launch the company 22 years ago. This experience was pivotal, introducing him to the franchising world and planting the seed for his future endeavors.

This year, he decided to finally make the transition from a corporate career to franchising, driven by a desire to work on the business rather than in it, seeking tangible results and a more fulfilling work culture. The choice to join Seniors Helping Seniors in particular was influenced significantly by personal experiences. His personal connection to the challenges faced by aging individuals, highlighted during his father's prolonged hospital stay, steered him towards a service that offered peer-to-peer care.

"I really wish I would have found Seniors Helping Seniors before my dad got ill," said Bernloehr. "He would always say, 'I'm never going to a senior care facility.' He was a very private guy. There are many people out there just like him. They want to develop bonds, but they may not be super socially active. There are introverts everywhere that need that same level of kinship and it's easier than you'd think to create those bonds. If you find the right peer, you can make some special connections."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Minnesota with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Minnesota will mark the second in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, Richfield, Edina, New Hope, Robbinsdale and St. Anthony.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Jason as a new franchisee Partner, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Minnesota."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 200-plus locations and over 125 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors®