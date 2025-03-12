Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands to Nashville

After a lifetime of recognizing the lack of access in communities around him, Nick Deitmen took the leap from corporate America to entrepreneurship to boost care for seniors in the Nashville area.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 180 franchise partners and more than 350 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Nick Deitmen has opened a new location to serve the Nashville, Bellevue, Antioch, Belle Meade, Green Hills, Brentwood, East Nashville, Donelson, and Madison communities.

Deitmen has spent his career focused on improving healthcare access in underserved communities. After witnessing the challenges faced by rural populations in his hometown, Deitmen pursued a degree in healthcare management at Belmont University and later worked in healthcare consulting and technology for hospital groups.

Recognizing a need for better senior care in his community, Deitmen transitioned from corporate America to open Nashville's first Seniors Helping Seniors. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

"I'm a grandma's boy. She's always been very independent, but as she's aged, people in the community have taken her out to get lunch or spend quality time together talking," said Deitmen. "I've seen just how drastically her quality of life has improved with this support — being able to stay in her home while staying connected — and I'm excited to offer the same to other seniors in the community."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Tennessee with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location will mark the fifth in the state and will focus on serving the communities within the Nashville community.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Nick as a new franchisee Partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Nashville."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 350 territories nationwide and over 180 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors

Contact: Nick Powills

1851 Franchise

3125263996

[email protected]

http://www.1851franchise.com

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors