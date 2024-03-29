Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands to North Houston

Roderick Woodworth III, a Navy Veteran of nine years, is turning his passion into a business by opening his in-home senior care location to serve the North Houston community.

HOUSTON, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 125 franchise partners and more than 200 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Roderick Woodworth III has opened a new location to serve the north Houston community.

Roderick Woodworth III has a career path rooted in serving others. As a Navy veteran of nine years, Woodworth transitioned into civilian life with a robust career in communications and real estate, helping others improve their financial standing. When he found himself in a position to seek a new career opportunity, he decided to venture into franchising with Seniors Helping Seniors to serve in his North Houston community. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

While there were many franchise industries to consider, Woodworth's decision to choose senior care is attributed to his personal experience in caring for aging loved ones. He provided care for his grandfather when needed and has recently become his mother's caretaker, giving him the insight to realize she needed more help than he could give her. This led Woodowth to start looking for a new career opportunity and a way to provide a meaningful service to people in his community.

"I enjoy providing service to others. I served in the military. In real estate investment, I was always helping people increase their finances or positions. In realizing that my mother could use a little extra help, I saw the value in what Seniors Helping Seniors could provide for her and others in a similar situation. Now I am helping the seniors in my community, " Woodworth said.

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Texas with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in North Houston will mark the fourteenth in the state and will focus on serving the communities within North Houston.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Roderick as a new franchisee Partner, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout North Houston."

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 200-plus locations and over 125 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

