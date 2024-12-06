Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands to Pittsburgh Northeast

Led by experienced locals Travis Hudson and Dina DiFranceco, Seniors Helping Seniors® offers compassionate peer-to-peer in-home senior care to the Pittsburgh community.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a leading provider of senior care services with a network of over 125 franchise partners and 200-plus locations nationwide, is thrilled to announce its newest franchise location in Pittsburgh Northeast, owned and operated by local residents Travis Hudson and Dina DiFranceco. This expansion brings a new level of compassionate, personalized care to the senior community in Pittsburgh, focusing on a unique peer-to-peer caregiving model.

The new franchise owners, Hudson and DiFranceco, bring a powerful combination of skills and shared passion to their new venture. DiFranceco, a seasoned nurse with over 25 years of experience in senior care, and Hudson, a CPA with two decades of experience in the corporate sector, decided to join forces to make a positive impact on the lives of local seniors. Their personal experiences in caring for loved ones inspired them to pursue a business that gives back to the community.

"We've both been drawn to senior care throughout our careers," said DiFranceco. "For me, it started in long-term care nursing, and over the years, I always found myself coming back to this special demographic. The relationship I had with my grandmother was transformative, and it's an honor to now support seniors in our own community."

Hudson shared his excitement about this new chapter, adding, "We've both been looking for a meaningful way to contribute, and starting a Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise felt like a natural fit. The brand's unique model, where active seniors help their less active counterparts, was a distinguishing factor for us. It creates a real sense of connection and purpose."

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. The new Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise aims to meet this growing demand with its distinctive approach to senior care. The Pittsburgh Northeast location will serve communities across Northern Allegheny, Westmoreland County and surrounding communities, providing a range of services that include companionship, meal preparation, personal care and more.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with our new franchisee partners Travis and Dina, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Pittsburgh."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After Kiran moved to the U.S. in 1995 and married her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding homecare provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 200-plus locations, 125 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit seniorshelpingseniors.com.

Media Contact

Nick Powills, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors