Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands to Rock Hill, South Carolina

After 30 years of working in the corporate world, Tisa Mullis is pursuing her business ownership by opening her in-home senior care location to serve the Rock Hill, South Carolina community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 125 franchise partners and more than 200 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Tisa Mullis has opened a new location to serve the Rock Hill, South Carolina community.

Despite 30 years of working in the corporate IT world, Tisa Mullis still considers herself a "small-town southern girl" at heart. When her role as chief information officer was eliminated at Babcock & Wilcox, she looked for other corporate employment opportunities but found she no longer had a passion for it.

Fortunately, an email connected her with The Entrepreneur's Source, who put her in touch with Seniors Helping Seniors®, the senior care concept with 200+ locations across the U.S. Mullis felt an immediate connection with the brand's mission and core values.

"I wanted to be in an organization where I could not wait to get up the next day and get after it," said Mullis. "I wanted to have autonomy and full accountability, and I wanted to operate in a true servant-leadership mentality. I wanted to elevate the lives of people I have responsibility for and people I served. I wanted to be my authentic self."

Mullis will be opening her first Seniors Helping Seniors® location in Rock Hill, South Carolina, in April 2024 to serve the mid-Carolina counties of York, Lancaster, and Chester where she grew up. However, Seniors Helping Seniors® is so much more than just a financial venture for Mullis; it's an opportunity to elevate lives while "living her faith out loud."

"I want to train my caregivers to truly look at the people they're serving because if they're not elevated in some way because of us being there, then we haven't done our job right," Mullis said. "I think every person deserves to live a life where they're seen and loved and cared for and, if we're able to provide that, then that's what we're going to do. It's not going to be just a transaction, ever."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Rock Hill, South Carolina with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new South Carolina location will mark the state's fifth and will focus on the York, Lancaster, and Chester counties.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Tist Mullis as a new franchisee Partner, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Rock Hill, South Carolina."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 200-plus locations and over 125 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

