Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands to St. George, UT

Seizing opportunity after a layoff, the Clarks embraced franchising to create a business rooted in compassion, allowing them to serve their community while building something for themselves.

ST. GEORGE, Utah., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 180 franchise partners and more than 350 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Jim and Mary Ann Clark have opened a new location to serve St. George, Utah, and the 13 surrounding counties.

After Jim Clark's 39-year career in the employee benefits insurance industry ended with an unexpected layoff, he and his wife, Mary Ann, found themselves at a crossroads. While exploring their next steps, they reflected on their experience caring for Jim's late father, which deepened their appreciation for the importance of quality in-home senior care. With Jim's longtime interest in entrepreneurship and Mary Ann's background as a stay-at-home mom and community volunteer, they saw an opportunity to build something meaningful that would both serve their community and create a lasting family legacy. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

Their decision to open Seniors Helping Seniors was driven by a shared passion for helping others and ensuring seniors receive the care and companionship they deserve. Mary Ann, who has always enjoyed taking care of others, saw this as a natural extension of her lifelong commitment to service. "Caring for people through Seniors Helping Seniors felt even more meaningful," she shared. "It's a way for us to give back and support families who are going through what we experienced with Jim's father."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Utah with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in St. George will mark the second in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Washington, Iron, Kane, Sanpete, Sevier, Carbon, Millard, Juab, Emery, Beaver, Garfield and Wayne Counties.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Jim and Mary Ann Clark as new franchisee Partners, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Central and Southwestern Utah."

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

