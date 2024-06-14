Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands to the Tri-Cities of Tennessee

After 17 years as a Walgreens store manager, DaryRon Steffey decided it was time to turn the page on that chapter in his life and start searching for opportunities that would offer him continued growth by opening his in-home senior care location to serve the Tri-Cities region of East Tennessee.

TRI-CITIES, Tenn., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 125 franchise partners and more than 200 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident DaryRon Steffey has opened a new location to serve the Tri-Cities region of East Tennessee and the Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol communities.

Steffey, a Store Manager at Walgreens, started working with the brand 17 years ago, while he was still in college. Although he has enjoyed the experience, he recently decided it was time to turn the page on that chapter in his life and start searching for opportunities that would offer him continued growth, both professionally and personally.

While working in the corporate world, he realized that time is limited and he has missed a lot of time with his family. Steffey spent part of his childhood watching his parents navigate the complexities of providing care for an aging loved one so transitioning to a new role that allowed him to support the seniors in his community seemed natural. Fortunately, he seems to have found what he was looking for as a Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise owner. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

Now, Steffey is looking forward to offering care services to seniors in the Tri-Cities area of East Tennessee, to help ensure that loved ones are looked after without straining family relationships. He also looks forward to providing active seniors with opportunities to continue interacting and contributing in a meaningful way as caregivers.

"I got to see firsthand the impact caring for someone has on the family relationship," he said. "My mom quit her job to stay home to take care of my granddad, and my dad would have to come home from work to help handle certain situations."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services are expanding in the Tri-Cities area of East Tennessee with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Tennessee will mark the third in the state and will focus on serving the communities within the Tri-Cities region and the cities of Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol..

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with DaryRon as a new franchisee Partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout the Tri-Cities, Tennessee region.

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®:

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 200-plus locations and over 125 franchise partners in 30-plus states and international markets. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors®