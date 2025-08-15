Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands to The Woodlands, TX

Inspired by life-changing caregiving experiences and a shared passion for service, the Broussards are building a family business rooted in compassion, dignity and hope for aging adults in their community.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services, a franchisor with over 200 franchise partners and 400 territories nationwide, has grown rapidly in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents has opened a new location to serve the North Houston community including Conroe, The Woodlands, and Spring, Tx.

Mary and Grant Broussard bring both personal and professional caregiving experience to their new family-run business. Mary, a licensed occupational therapist and dementia care specialist , was just 19 when her father was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident. She stepped into the role of full-time caregiver, navigating complex medical decisions and providing hands-on support through every stage of his recovery. That experience shaped her career and now, she and Grant are building something lasting, with values rooted in empathy, dignity, and purpose with Seniors Helping Seniors. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

Grant, a former engineer, saw the impact of caregiving firsthand as his mother cared for his grandmother. That experience, combined with his long-standing desire to create a meaningful family business, led the couple to take this leap. Now raising three young daughters, the Broussards hope to pass on the values of service, compassion, and community through the work they're doing together.

"That time in my life was incredibly painful and transformative," said Mary. "I was barely an adult making major decisions about life support, long-term care, and my dad's quality of life — all while learning to suction his trach, stretch his limbs, and just sit with him through it. It made me realize how much support families need when a loved one becomes completely dependent on others. I knew someday I wanted to be that support for someone else."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Texas with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in the North Houston area will mark the fourteenth in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Conroe, Spring, and The Woodlands.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise stands out from other brands in the elder-care space in part through its commitment to hiring senior caregivers, which provides employment opportunities for seniors and better cultivates meaningful relationships between caregivers and care receivers.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Mary and Grant Broussard as a new franchisee Partner, who are well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout The Woodlands, Conroe and Spring, TX."

Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise system was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home services in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding home care provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® locations stand apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® service aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® network has grown to 400 territories nationwide and over 200 franchise partners in 38 states. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care, visit https://seniorshelpingseniors.com/.

