Seniors Housing and Care M&A Activity Reaches 147 Deals in Q1:24

"Deals are still getting done at a near-record pace, despite the numerous problems stemming from the capital markets," stated Ben Swett, Managing Editor of The SeniorCare Investor.

The 147 transactions recorded in Q1:24 represent the third highest deal total for any quarter, behind Q2:22, when 149 deals were announced, and Q4:23, when 148 deals were announced. When annualized, the activity would set an annual record by about 30 deals, at 588 transactions. To read more on this, check out "Q1:24 M&A Activity Nears 150 Deals" in April's issue of The SeniorCare Investor, a complimentary copy of which can be found here.

Assisted living deals made up the plurality of Q1:24 deals, accounting for 43%, followed by skilled nursing at 39%. Independent living deals comprised approximately 8% of the quarter's total, CCRCs took a 5% share and affordable senior apartments and active adult deals accounted for 3% and 2%, respectively. Also, there were just under 325 properties involved in Q1:24's deals for a property-per-deal ratio of 2.2, which is lower than Q1:23's property-per-deal ratio of 2.7.

"For the most part, the transactions announced in the last year have been smaller and featured value-add properties being sold at a steep discount," added Swett. "Until interest rates fall meaningfully, that dynamic is unlikely to change soon."

