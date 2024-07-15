Seniors Housing and Care M&A Activity Reaches Record 183 Deals in Q2:24

"Dealmaking has hit a remarkable pace so far this year, despite a difficult capital markets environment and persistently low valuations for most seniors housing assets." Post this

When annualized, Q2:24's M&A activity would set a new yearly record of 732 transactions, surpassing the previous high of 559 transactions set in 2022 by about 30%. Moreover, it would exceed the 509 publicly announced deals recorded in 2023. To read more on this, check out "H1 M&A Exceeds 330 Transactions" in July's issue of The SeniorCare Investor, a copy of which can be found here.

Assisted living deals made up the plurality of Q2:24 deals, accounting for 45%, followed by skilled nursing at 35%. Independent living deals comprised approximately 11% of the quarter's total, affordable senior apartments took a 5% share and CCRCs and active adult deals accounted for 3% and 1%, respectively. Also, there were 485 properties involved in Q2:24's deals for a property-per-deal ratio of 2.7, which is higher than Q1:24's property-per-deal ratio of 2.2.

"Interest in skilled nursing facilities remains strong among investors, and valuations are still above pre-pandemic averages," added Swett. "Following the Supreme Court's recent decision overruling the Chevron doctrine, the future of a minimum staffing mandate looks bleak, as well, which is another benefit to investors."

