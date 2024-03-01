Seniors Housing and Care Values Tumble in 2023, According to 29th Edition of The Senior Care Acquisition Report

Rising interest rates, more stringent lending terms and less liquidity contributed to a collapse in property prices across all senior care sectors, especially as more distressed properties hit the market in 2023. Cap rates rose in turn, largely maintaining spreads over the cost of debt. Post this

The average price per unit for the assisted living market plummeted to $145,000 in 2023, down 26% year over year and the lowest level recorded since 2010 ($103,000 per unit). For the independent living market, the average price per unit fell 24% to $196,200 from its record in 2022 of $259,400. The skilled nursing market maintained more strength, but average prices fell from their record levels in 2022 to $97,700 per bed in 2023, a 14.5% decline. That remains above the pre-pandemic average of $93,000 per bed set in 2019.

"Rising interest rates, more stringent lending terms and less liquidity contributed to a collapse in property prices across all senior care sectors, especially as more distressed properties hit the market in 2023," said Ben Swett, Managing Editor of The SeniorCare Investor. "Cap rates rose in turn, largely maintaining spreads over the cost of debt."

