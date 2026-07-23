"We're excited to work with the Sennos team because they're solving problems that matter to brewers," said Jack Albanese, Vice President of Operations of Kona Brewing. Post this

"Fermentation remains the most important and least visible process in brewing," said Jared Resnick, founder and CEO of Sennos. "The breweries joining the Sennoselect Flagship Brewery Program are industry leaders committed to innovation, quality, and continuous improvement. Together, we are building a community that will help define what the next generation of fermentation intelligence looks like."

The Sennoselect Flagship Brewery Program is designed as a strategic partnership between Sennos and some of the nation's leading craft breweries, launching with Kona Brewing, one of the best-known beer brands in the country, and Mother Earth Brewing Company, an award-winning California brewery and a national leader in sustainable brewing, among its founding members.

Members receive early access to new technologies, direct collaboration with Sennos product and engineering leaders, invitations to quarterly innovation briefings, and a seat on the Sennos Customer Advisory Council to help guide the future of fermentation intelligence.

"We're excited to work with the Sennos team because they're solving problems that matter to brewers," explained Jack Albanese, Vice President of Operations of Kona Brewing. "The ability to better understand, forecast, and manage fermentation has the potential to improve consistency, increase operational efficiency, and ultimately help us brew even better beer. We're looking forward to being part of that journey and helping shape the next generation of fermentation intelligence."

"We've always believed that understanding what's happening in every tank is the foundation of making great beer consistently," said Chris Baker, Director of Brewing Operations for Mother Earth Brewing Company. "The Sennoselect program is a chance to help build what that looks like at every level of craft brewing. Direct collaboration with the Sennos product and engineering team and participation in the Customer Advisory Council make this the kind of partnership that moves the entire industry forward."

The Sennoselect Flagship Brewery Program is open to a select group of leading U.S. craft breweries through Jan. 1, 2027. For more information, visit sennos.com/partners or email [email protected].

About Sennos

Sennos is the sensing and intelligence leader for the fermentation and fluidics industries. Its flagship platform, Sennosystem, is powered by SennosM3 hardware, SefnnosIQ analytical engine, and the Sennoslink application, integrating breakthrough sensor engineering and AI-driven signal analysis to make previously hidden biological and chemical dynamics fully quantifiable and controllable. Sennosystem enables producers to maximize operational performance, eliminate waste, and reach entirely new production capabilities. With the world's largest repository of fermentation data, Sennos serves producers of any size across fermented beverage and other high-value fluid-based processes. Founded in 2017, Sennos is based in Durham, NC.

Media Contact

Erin Farrell Talbot, Sennos, 1 9172329309, [email protected], www.sennos.com

SOURCE Sennos