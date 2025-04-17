Sennos Unveils Breakthrough Fermentation Intelligence Platform and Next-Gen Sensor Stack

"The M3 isn't just a better sensor; it puts today's sensor technologies in the rearview mirror," said Jared Resnick, CEO of Sennos. Post this

The M3 is an in-tank fermentation sensor system that continuously monitors critical brewing parameters and sends data directly to the Sennos BrewIQ platform (available on mobile and desktop). Key features include:

Modular Design: The new system launches with the ability to capture eight key data points, with future sensor add-ons planned to expand functionality within and beyond fermentation.

The M3 In-Tank Sensor Stack monitors:

Gravity

Dissolved Oxygen

Conductivity

pH

Pressure

Temperature

Ambient Temperature

Ambient Pressure

More to be announced

Mobile-First, Cloud-Connected Command Center: BrewIQ empowers brewers to monitor, manage, and respond to fermentation activity anytime.

Historical & Industry Benchmarking: Compare batch consistency not just against your own previous batches but against similar styles and brands

Predictive Intelligence: BrewIQ uses AI to forecast fermentation completion, detect anomalies, and recommend interventions before they impact quality.

"We've used Sennos for several years, and honestly, I don't know how we got along without them. The ease of data processing and management has made consistent fermentations and yeast management a hundred times simpler. With the new M3 system, we get that same capability but with easier cleaning and improved modularity. We can choose which variables to monitor and use the BrewIQ platform to get alerts when those variables fall outside the benchmarks we've set. The time savings alone is worth the small investment." said Chris Baker, Director of Operations, Mother Earth Brewing Company.

Empowering Breweries to Maximize Efficiency

Maintaining consistency while maximizing production efficiency is critical for brewery owners, operators, and head brewers at any size operation.

The M3 provides:

Lower Costs: Avoid costly product loss and increase labor efficiencies

Less Waste: Optimize brewing processes to eliminate product loss

Higher Output: Achieve higher yield from existing equipment and ingredients, increasing profitability

Operational Insights: AI-powered recommendations help improve decision-making in real time

"The M3 isn't just a better sensor; it puts today's sensor technologies in the rearview mirror," asserts Jared Resnick, CEO of Sennos. He continues, "Paired with our BrewIQ analytics platform, it opens the black box inside your tanks, giving brewers real-time visibility, deeper control, and the ability to drive consistency, reduce waste, and improve profitability with every batch."

Pricing & Availability

Standard Pricing: $ 149 per M3 In-Tank Sensor Stack per month (includes hardware, software, firmware, and updates), with no setup fee.

per M3 In-Tank Sensor Stack per month (includes hardware, software, firmware, and updates), with no setup fee. Launch Offer: Pre-order the M3 before it's released, to lock in the monthly launch price of $99 per each M3 Sensor Stack.

The M3 Sensor Stack will ship soon and can be self-installed in minutes. It slides seamlessly into a standard 1.5" sample port.

Visit Sennos at Craft Brewers Conference's BrewExpo America

Booth #2146, April 29 - May 1, 2025, Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, Indiana

You can demo the whole system live at CBC on-site at our booth or book a personalized demo today. Learn more or get in touch at https://sennos.com/technology/brewiq.

About Sennos

Formerly known as Precision Fermentation, Sennos is a sensing, analytics, and automation leader for the precision fermentation and fluidics industries. Our flagship platform, BrewIQ, delivers continuous, real-time fermentation data and AI-driven insights, helping brewers achieve consistent quality, reduce waste, and maximize efficiency.

Since 2017, Sennos has helped brewers turn data into better beer with a higher profit. Now, Sennos applies that same AI-powered intelligence to new frontiers—including alternative proteins, sustainable fuels, and next-generation pharmaceuticals—to transform fermentation from frustrating unknowns into a source of precision, predictability, and scalable impact.

www.sennos.com

Media Contact

David Laubner, SENNOS, 1 919.717.3983, [email protected], www.sennos.com

SOURCE SENNOS