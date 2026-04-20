Sennos Unveils Intelligent Fusion Module at Craft Brewers Conference, Advancing the Most Capable AI Fermentation Intelligence System

"No one has ever unified multiple high-precision fermentation sensors into a single compact module at this density—let alone five," said Jared Resnick, founder and CEO, Sennos. Post this

Sennosystem watches every parameter simultaneously, learns from every batch, and delivers the understanding operators need to drive better outcomes. Intelligent Fusion Module advances that mission by consolidating the primary sensor array into a smaller footprint—making room for sensing dimensions that simply weren't possible before.

"No one has ever unified multiple high-precision fermentation sensors into a single compact module at this density—let alone five. Historically, this insight required multiple devices, each costing thousands of dollars, and significant engineering complexity. By removing these barriers, we have given our AI-native platform something it has never had before—a richer, more continuous stream of in-tank data from a single installation point that makes everything the system knows and everything it can predict more powerful," said Jared Resnick, founder and CEO of Sennos. "This is not an incremental improvement. It is a new foundation for what fermentation intelligence can deliver."

The re-engineered SennosM3 also introduces customer-configurable Intelligent Sensor Modules—an industry first for in-tank fermentation hardware. Additional hardware improvements include a new tapered design for sanitation, improved gaskets for production compliance, enhanced antenna performance, and three tank extension tube options to match any vessel configuration.

The Sennos Intelligent Fusion Module is the foundation for the continued evolution of the SennosM3 platform. Designed for continued growth, the platform enables Sennos to introduce to producers new and future sensing capabilities without disrupting their existing form factor or installation experience. The new SennosM3 will be available starting in May 2026. Brewers interested in learning more about the platform or scheduling a demo can visit sennos.com/demo or stop by Booth #2106 at BrewExpo America, April 20–22, in Philadelphia.

About Sennos

Sennos is the sensing, analytics, and automation leader for the fermentation and fluidics industries. Its flagship platform, Sennosystem, is powered by the patent-pending SennosM3 hardware, SennosIQ analytics, and the Sennoslink application, integrating breakthrough sensor engineering and AI-driven signal analysis to make previously hidden biological and chemical dynamics fully quantifiable and controllable. Sennosystem offers producers unprecedented insights to maximize operational performance, eliminate waste, and unlock entirely new production capabilities. With the world's largest repository of real-time fermentation data, Sennos serves producers of any size across fermented beverage and other high-value fluid-based processes. Founded in 2017, Sennos is based in Durham, NC.

Media Contact

Erin Farrell Talbot, Sennos, 1 9172329309, [email protected], www.sennos.com

SOURCE Sennos