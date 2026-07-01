Sense Appoints Duke Energy Executive Meghan Dewey to Board of Directors

"Meghan brings a unique combination of utility leadership, customer insight, regulatory expertise, and innovation experience that closely aligns with Sense's mission," said Sense CEO Mike Phillips. Post this

"Meghan brings a unique combination of utility leadership, customer insight, regulatory expertise, and innovation experience that closely aligns with Sense's mission," said Sense CEO Mike Phillips. "As utilities navigate ongoing rapid changes driven by electrification, distributed energy resources, and evolving customer needs, Meghan's perspectives and expertise will be invaluable in helping Sense continue to deliver the grid-edge intelligence utilities need to build a more resilient, affordable, and customer-centric energy future."

Dewey joins the Sense Board of Directors at a time when utilities are seeking greater visibility into conditions across the distribution grid and deeper engagement with customers. Her experience developing customer programs, shaping regulatory policy, and advancing emerging technologies will help guide Sense as it expands its platform.

"I'm excited to join the Sense Board at a time when innovation at the grid edge and customer expectations are evolving so rapidly," Dewey said. "This is a unique opportunity to help shape solutions that not only advance grid intelligence, but also meaningfully enhance the customer experience—making energy more seamless, personalized, and valuable for the customers we serve."

Dewey joined Duke Energy in 2023 after more than a decade at Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), where she held leadership roles spanning customer care, utility partnerships, innovation, customer strategy, and regulatory policy. Prior to PG&E, Dewey worked for several consulting firms leading business and program development initiatives focused on sustainable energy solutions for government, utility, and commercial clients nationwide.

Dewey holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and a Master's degree from Portland State University.

About Sense

Sense is making the energy transition accessible to everyone. Sense's embedded intelligence redefines how utilities and consumers interact with homes and the grid. By partnering with meter manufacturers, Sense delivers software driven by high-resolution data that's vital for utilities to better engage with customers, detect devices, balance load, forecast demand and identify anomalies. Our consumer-facing app makes homes smarter, empowering home dwellers to make better use of their energy, lower electricity bills, and reduce their carbon footprint. Learn more at https://sense.com.

Media Contacts:

Laura Morarity, Sense

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Wes Mangum, FischTank PR

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Media Contact

Laura Morarity, Sense, 1 2064898427, [email protected], Sense.com

SOURCE Sense