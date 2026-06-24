Sense Appoints Ryan Houlette to Chief Technology Officer to Lead On-Meter Intelligence Development for the Grid Edge

"Ryan has been instrumental in shaping the technology foundation that makes Sense possible," said Sense CEO Mike Phillips. "For more than a decade, he has helped build and refine the core technology behind our distributed architecture and Waveform AI. Post this

"Ryan has been instrumental in shaping the technology foundation that makes Sense possible," said Sense CEO Mike Phillips. "For more than a decade, he has helped build and refine the core technology behind our distributed architecture and Waveform AI. As utilities invest in next-generation metering infrastructure and seek greater visibility into grid conditions, electrification, and energy use, Ryan's leadership will help accelerate our mission to unlock the full value of the grid edge."

Houlette oversees Sense's engineering and technology strategy. He has been a driving force in creating the distributed architecture that enables Sense to scale across millions of homes through smart meters. And, he leads the continued advancement of the company's foundational models and signal intelligence capabilities. Under his leadership, Sense will continue expanding its ability to derive meaning from high-resolution electrical signals, enabling utilities to better understand load, detect emerging faults, monitor electrification, and gain greater visibility into conditions across the distribution grid.

"As a co-founder, I've had the opportunity to help build Sense from the earliest days of realtime device detection through today's grid-edge intelligence platform," Houlette said. "We're entering a period where utilities have access to unprecedented visibility through next-generation smart meters. Waveform AI gives us the ability to transform those electrical signals into actionable intelligence that supports reliability, affordability, and the energy transition. I'm excited to lead the team continuing to push that technology forward."

Prior to his appointment as CTO, Houlette served as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Technology at Sense. Before co-founding Sense, he was Senior Architect at Vlingo, where he spearheaded development of the company's speech recognition service architecture and led scaling of the platform to support over a hundred million users and more than a billion speech transactions per month. He also contributed to some of the industry's earliest mobile speech recognition applications, including products developed for Yahoo! and BlackBerry.

Houlette holds a Master of Science in Computer Science with a concentration in Artificial Intelligence from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science from DePauw University.

About Sense

Sense is making the energy transition accessible to everyone. Sense's embedded intelligence redefines how utilities and consumers interact with homes and the grid. By partnering with meter manufacturers, Sense delivers software driven by high-resolution data that's vital for utilities to better engage with customers, detect devices, balance load, forecast demand and identify anomalies. Our consumer-facing app makes homes smarter, empowering home dwellers to make better use of their energy, lower electricity bills, and reduce their carbon footprint. Learn more at https://sense.com.

Media Contacts:

Laura Morarity, Sense

[email protected]

Wes Mangum, Fischtank PR

[email protected]

Media Contact

Laura Morarity, Sense, 1 2064898427, [email protected], sense.com

SOURCE Sense