Sensera Systems and CrewSight, part of ASSA ABLOY Announce Strategic Reseller Partnership

CrewSight has partnered with some of the biggest names in US construction since 2014, to provide tailored jobsite access control and workforce management systems. CrewSight adds value through effective site management software, with features including electronic worker self-enrolment, real-time labor reporting, and authorized labor site access control – all managed via an online portal and mobile app, for total visibility. CrewSight solutions have the added benefit of reducing manual, paper-based processes on-site. When combined with Sensera's solar/wireless cameras and SiteCloud™ software and service, it provides a turn-key solution to improve jobsite security, safety, and compliance.

"We are excited to have CrewSight as part of the ASSA ABLOY family recognize Sensera's products as leading solutions in making jobsites more efficient, safe, and secure," said Rob Garber, CEO, Sensera Systems. "We believe this relationship will benefit our mutual general contractor clients with a simple turnkey solution for comprehensive access control, helping make jobsites safer and more secure."

"The combination of Sensera's SiteCloud and cameras with CrewSight access control systems creates a powerful complete solution for contractors to manage their jobsites," said John Tyrer, Director – Head of Sales (US), ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions Construction Division. "For many owners and contractors, safety and security are a primary concern. Together, these solutions provide a new level of confidence in maintaining jobsite security and control."

Availability

Select Sensera solutions are available from the ASSA ABLOY CrewSight sales teams, today. Visit the CrewSight website to find out more.

About Sensera Systems®

Sensera Systems is the market leader in affordable, easy-to-deploy solar cameras and real-time jobsite intelligence. Our solutions are purpose-built for the rigors of temporary and permanent outdoor and remote sites. Deployed by over 1800 General Contractors across North America, Sensera Systems' solutions help improve project productivity, safety, and security. Securely managed from a single cloud-based platform, its solutions provide the most reliable and cost-effective visual monitoring and surveillance in the industry, all in a hassle-free package that is easy to set up and use within minutes.

For more information about Sensera Systems, please visit www.senserasystems.com.

About CrewSight

CrewSight is part of ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions.

The Group operates worldwide with 52,000 employees and sales of SEK 121 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities, and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure, and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

For more information, please visit www.crewsight.com and www.assaabloyglobalsolutions.com

Media Contact

Wendi Burke, Sensera Systems®, 1 800-657-0437, [email protected], www.senserasystems.com

Victoria Kesterton, Assa Abloy, 44 (0)7915 479 151, [email protected], www.assaabloyglobalsolutions.com

