Sensera Systems® Introduces SiteCloud™ Security Monitoring

Professional monitoring service provides maximum protection against theft and vandalism
GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sensera Systems, Inc., the market leader in all-in-one compact-solar site cameras, today announced the introduction of SiteCloud Security Monitoring, a simple monthly service that provides professional monitoring on SiteWatch PRO3 cameras. The service offers an extra layer of protection and peace of mind in a completely turnkey solution.
SiteCloud Security Monitoring services are available with Sensera's SiteWatch PRO3 series cameras with SiteCloud software. These powerful systems use a built-in thermal sensor and video analytics to trigger real-time alerts with captured images and/or video when a potential threat is perceived. Our certified professional monitoring agents then visually verify whether the threat is valid. Emergency services will be alerted if a threat is validated, with priority response, ensuring your valuable assets are protected from theft and vandalism. False positives, such as animals crossing a project site or wind-induced motion in the detection zone, are dismissed without action.
Sensera's SiteCloud Security Monitoring services consist of Sensera's compact solar/wireless cameras, SiteCloud software and service, specially priced unlimited LTE cellular plans, 18x24 reflective aluminum surveillance warning signage for perimeter fencing, and additional optional accessories for turn-key rapid deployment on temporary and permanent sites. The system is completely DIY and can be set up and accessed via web/mobile in minutes with no special training.
Configuration is simple and flexible, allowing you to set different schedules for day, night, and weekends, and is compatible with existing self-monitoring of SiteWatch PRO3 cameras. You can configure your cameras to notify you during working hours and law enforcement after hours. Both 'threat' and 'non-threat' events are logged in your SiteCloud account so you can review them at any time.
- Complete turnkey, portable, all-in-one solution
- Complies with many Builders Risk Insurance requirements for site security
- UL Certified, CSAA Five Diamond Central Station, multiple central stations nationwide for redundancy
- NDAA compliant
- No power, ethernet, or trailer is required
"We recognize the extreme hardship that theft, inflation, and supply chain shortages are having on our clients," said Rob Garber, CEO of Sensera Systems. "We are thrilled to be able to offer additional value to our users with services like SiteCloud Security Monitoring, while still providing the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry."
SiteCloud Security Monitoring service is a perfect complement to Sensera's comprehensive line of jobsite intelligence solutions, improving productivity, safety and risk, and security. The new service is available across the U.S. today and is already in use by some of today's leading general contractors. To learn more visit https://www.senserasystems.com/sitecloud-security-monitoring/.
About Sensera Systems
Sensera Systems is the market leader in affordable, easy-to-deploy solar cameras and real-time jobsite intelligence. Our solutions are purpose-built for the rigors of temporary and permanent outdoor and remote sites. Deployed by over 1800 General Contractors across North America, Sensera Systems' solutions help improve project productivity, safety, and security. Securely managed from a single cloud-based platform, its solutions provide the most reliable and cost-effective visual monitoring and surveillance in the industry, all in a hassle-free package that is easy to set up and use within minutes.
For more information about Sensera Systems, please visit www.senserasystems.com.
Media Contact
Wendi Burke, Sensera Systems, 1 7203702756, [email protected], www.SenseraSystems.com
SOURCE Sensera Systems
Share this article