Sensera Systems® Introduces SiteCloud™ Security Monitoring

"We are thrilled to be able to offer additional value to our users with services like SiteCloud Security Monitoring, while still providing the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry." Post this

Sensera's SiteCloud Security Monitoring services consist of Sensera's compact solar/wireless cameras, SiteCloud software and service, specially priced unlimited LTE cellular plans, 18x24 reflective aluminum surveillance warning signage for perimeter fencing, and additional optional accessories for turn-key rapid deployment on temporary and permanent sites. The system is completely DIY and can be set up and accessed via web/mobile in minutes with no special training.

Configuration is simple and flexible, allowing you to set different schedules for day, night, and weekends, and is compatible with existing self-monitoring of SiteWatch PRO3 cameras. You can configure your cameras to notify you during working hours and law enforcement after hours. Both 'threat' and 'non-threat' events are logged in your SiteCloud account so you can review them at any time.

Complete turnkey, portable, all-in-one solution

Complies with many Builders Risk Insurance requirements for site security

UL Certified, CSAA Five Diamond Central Station, multiple central stations nationwide for redundancy

NDAA compliant

No power, ethernet, or trailer is required

"We recognize the extreme hardship that theft, inflation, and supply chain shortages are having on our clients," said Rob Garber, CEO of Sensera Systems. "We are thrilled to be able to offer additional value to our users with services like SiteCloud Security Monitoring, while still providing the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry."

SiteCloud Security Monitoring service is a perfect complement to Sensera's comprehensive line of jobsite intelligence solutions, improving productivity, safety and risk, and security. The new service is available across the U.S. today and is already in use by some of today's leading general contractors. To learn more visit https://www.senserasystems.com/sitecloud-security-monitoring/.

About Sensera Systems

Sensera Systems is the market leader in affordable, easy-to-deploy solar cameras and real-time jobsite intelligence. Our solutions are purpose-built for the rigors of temporary and permanent outdoor and remote sites. Deployed by over 1800 General Contractors across North America, Sensera Systems' solutions help improve project productivity, safety, and security. Securely managed from a single cloud-based platform, its solutions provide the most reliable and cost-effective visual monitoring and surveillance in the industry, all in a hassle-free package that is easy to set up and use within minutes.

For more information about Sensera Systems, please visit www.senserasystems.com.

Media Contact

Wendi Burke, Sensera Systems, 1 7203702756, [email protected], www.SenseraSystems.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Sensera Systems