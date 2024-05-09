Sensible Money in Top 7% of USA Today's Best Financial Advisory Firms for 2024

People recommend businesses they trust and respect, and we're honored that so many individuals view our team that way and rely on our expertise. Post this

"We're thrilled to be on this exclusive list of RIAs, which is developed based on two criteria—a quantitative measure (growth of assets under management) and a qualitative one (client and peer recommendations)," said Sensible Money Founder & CEO Dana Anspach. "The second variable in that equation is critically important to us, as it reflects our commitment to prioritizing clients' best interests. People recommend businesses they trust and respect, and we're honored that so many individuals view our team that way and rely on our expertise. It's especially gratifying since we focus on helping people make the transition to retirement—a high-stakes move affecting their life savings that requires expert guidance."

Sensible Money helps clients design portfolios tailored to their retirement income needs. The firm has approximately $500 million in assets under management.

"Being recognized as a leader by any individual or entity is noteworthy," said COO David Schoenecker, "But the USA Today list of top financial advisory firms is one with particularly stringent criteria. It's not another of the countless 'pay-to-play' programs that, frankly, lack integrity and have muddied the waters for people seeking a trustworthy RIA they can turn to for sound financial advice. The publication's assessment of a firm's status in the industry is fact-based, fair, and informative."

"Ultimately, I believe we've been successful in helping our clients achieve their financial goals because we 'know our why,' so to speak," Anspach adds. "I created this business because I truly felt called to help upcoming retirees enter their next phase with confidence. I regularly decline offers from other firms wanting to acquire or merge with us because, like everyone at Sensible Money, I love what I do."

About Sensible Money

Sensible Money provides tailored strategies and guidance to clients looking for the best ways to leverage their resources to enjoy financial freedom in retirement. Founded in 2011 by CFP®, RMA®, and Kolbe Certified™ financial expert Dana Anspach and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the firm has a team of highly trained and experienced financial planners and support staff that serve a long and growing list of satisfied clients.

Media Contact

