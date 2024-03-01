Sensible Money Named to InvestmentNews List of Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors in 2024

I believe that, at our core, we all want to contribute and be our best, at work and at home. Too often, companies create a conflict between those aspirations. I wanted a work environment that allows us to focus on both—not one at the expense of the other. Post this

Founded in 2011, Sensible Money develops customized financial strategies that help clients organize their portfolios for retirement cash flow. The firm has over $500 million in assets under management.

"The way I would describe working at Sensible Money is that we have an empowering culture," said Amy Shepard, a financial planner at the firm. "I feel empowered to do my best work with clients, empowered to be my authentic self, and empowered to enjoy my life outside of work."

"We're thrilled to receive this honor," said COO David Schoenecker, "And we intend to be a 'best place to work' every year—even as we execute a dynamic business strategy that includes adding staff to meet growing demand, improving efficiency, and implementing new technology to enable team members to wow more clients with exceptional service."

About Sensible Money

Sensible Money provides tailored strategies and guidance to clients looking for the best ways to leverage their resources to enjoy financial freedom in retirement. Founded in 2011 by CFP®, RMA®, and Kolbe Certified™ financial expert Dana Anspach and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the firm has a team of highly trained and experienced financial planners and support staff that serve a long and growing list of satisfied clients.

Media Contact

David, Sensible Money, 1 (480) 719-7290, [email protected], https://www.sensiblemoney.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE Sensible Money