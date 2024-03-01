Sensible Money Named to InvestmentNews List of Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors in 2024

Arizona-based financial planning firm Sensible Money has been named by InvestmentNews to its list of Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors in 2024.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sensible Money (sensiblemoney.com), a leader in helping clients transition out of the workforce into a financially secure retirement, is pleased to announce the firm has been named by InvestmentNews to its list of Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors for 2024. This is the seventh year for the program, which recognizes employers that maintain workplace cultures that enable team members to thrive.
"What matters to me is what this recognition represents, which is the culture we have and how we each feel about it," said Sensible Money Founder & CEO Dana Anspach. "I believe that, at our core, we all want to contribute and be our best, at work and at home. Too often, companies create a conflict between those aspirations. I wanted a work environment that allows us to focus on both—not one at the expense of the other. That approach is good for our team members but also benefits clients who rely on us to be energized and focused when addressing their financial challenges and opportunities. This recognition from InvestmentNews validates our goals and efforts."
Founded in 2011, Sensible Money develops customized financial strategies that help clients organize their portfolios for retirement cash flow. The firm has over $500 million in assets under management.
"The way I would describe working at Sensible Money is that we have an empowering culture," said Amy Shepard, a financial planner at the firm. "I feel empowered to do my best work with clients, empowered to be my authentic self, and empowered to enjoy my life outside of work."
"We're thrilled to receive this honor," said COO David Schoenecker, "And we intend to be a 'best place to work' every year—even as we execute a dynamic business strategy that includes adding staff to meet growing demand, improving efficiency, and implementing new technology to enable team members to wow more clients with exceptional service."
Sensible Money provides tailored strategies and guidance to clients looking for the best ways to leverage their resources to enjoy financial freedom in retirement. Founded in 2011 by CFP®, RMA®, and Kolbe Certified™ financial expert Dana Anspach and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the firm has a team of highly trained and experienced financial planners and support staff that serve a long and growing list of satisfied clients.
