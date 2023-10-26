Sensible Money Names David Schoenecker Chief Operating Officer

...we're thrilled to have David join our team. His strategic thinking, ability to get the most from teams he leads, and skill in helping companies grow without sacrificing service levels are remarkable... Post this

Sensible Money works closely with clients to develop financial strategies that consider their current assets, personal values, financial goals, and market conditions, evolving those plans as needed to optimize their portfolios. The firm has achieved a compound annual growth rate in excess of 20% since its founding in 2011.

Among the firm's near-term initiatives are increasing operational efficiency, developing scalable practices, staffing to meet growing demand, and making tech stack enhancements.

"I'm excited to join a firm with such great chemistry and a demonstrated commitment to client success," said Schoenecker. "Having built successful businesses of my own and played a key role in scaling others, I'm confident that my expertise is exactly what Sensible Money needs at this critical juncture. We're not after growth for its own sake but to ensure we can continue offering the stellar service we're known for. I'm looking forward to the challenges of optimizing various aspects of the business to meet the needs of people who make the critical decision to entrust us with their financial future."

About Sensible Money

Sensible Money provides tailored strategies and guidance to clients looking for the best ways to grow their resources so they can enjoy financial freedom in retirement. Founded in 2011 by CFP®, RMA®, and Kolbe Certified™ financial expert Dana Anspach and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the firm has a team of highly trained and experienced financial planners and support staff that serve a long and growing list of satisfied clients.

Media Contact

David Schoenecker, Sensible Money, 1 4807197290, [email protected], https://sensiblemoney.com/

SOURCE Sensible Money